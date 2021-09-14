Qed builds $1.05 billion fintech war chest

Fintech-focused venture capital firm Qed Investors has closed on two new funds with $1.05 billion on hand to invest in early stage startups and more established players.

Fund VII is comprised of a $550 million early stage fund and a $500 million growth-stage fund. The war chest will be used to invest in fintech companies primarily in the US, the UK, LatinAmerica and Southeast Asia.



QED has exclusively invested in fintech since its inception in 2007 and has played a pivotal role in the growth of some of today’s fintech behemoths including Credit Karma, Klarna, Remitly, Nubank and AvidXchange among other.



In total, the firm has invested in more than 150 fintech companies since its inception in 2007



“Fund VII is the largest proof point we have that proves that our model is working” says QED Investors managing partner and co-founder Nigel Morris. “Throughout the past year and a half, we have seen a significant step function to digital financial services as consumers, SMBs and institutions recognize that fintech is not just a fad. We’re seeing positively selected inbound deal flow on a massive scale now from pre-seed to growth-stage companies. We have been doubling down on fintech since 2007 and are thrilled to continue play a key role in fintech’s future growth.”