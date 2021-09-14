Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Qed builds $1.05 billion fintech war chest

Qed builds $1.05 billion fintech war chest

Fintech-focused venture capital firm Qed Investors has closed on two new funds with $1.05 billion on hand to invest in early stage startups and more established players.

Fund VII is comprised of a $550 million early stage fund and a $500 million growth-stage fund. The war chest will be used to invest in fintech companies primarily in the US, the UK, LatinAmerica and Southeast Asia.

QED has exclusively invested in fintech since its inception in 2007 and has played a pivotal role in the growth of some of today’s fintech behemoths including Credit Karma, Klarna, Remitly, Nubank and AvidXchange among other.

In total, the firm has invested in more than 150 fintech companies since its inception in 2007

“Fund VII is the largest proof point we have that proves that our model is working” says QED Investors managing partner and co-founder Nigel Morris. “Throughout the past year and a half, we have seen a significant step function to digital financial services as consumers, SMBs and institutions recognize that fintech is not just a fad. We’re seeing positively selected inbound deal flow on a massive scale now from pre-seed to growth-stage companies. We have been doubling down on fintech since 2007 and are thrilled to continue play a key role in fintech’s future growth.”

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Finextra Payments Survey - The Essential Trends Impacting the Criticality of the Payments IndustryTake the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - The Essential Trends Impacting the Criticality of the Payments Industry

Trending

Related News
Reserve Trust secures $30.5 million Series A
/payments

Reserve Trust secures $30.5 million Series A

Fintech must grab opportunity to entice over 50s
/predictions

Fintech must grab opportunity to entice over 50s

BaaS player Treasury Prime raises $20m

13 May

QED Investors leads $20 million round in Payhawk

20 Apr

Mexican crypto exchange Bitso raises $62m to take on Brazil

09 Dec 2020

Arachnys snags $10 million in funding

04 Oct 2018

Scotiabank and QED ally for fintech startup search in Latin America

09 Dec 2016

Trending

  1. Hedera Hashgraph beats DLT competitors on energy consumption

  2. Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

  3. Starling Bank to offer 6-month paid returnships

  4. Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

  5. Yolt to close consumer app to focus on open banking tech platform

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth