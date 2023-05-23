Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TymeBank

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TymeBank raises $77.8 million

TymeBank raises $77.8 million

South African digital lender TymeBank has raised $77.8m as Chinese conmglomerate Tencent increases its stake to become the group's third-largest shareholder.

Alongside existing shareholders, the financing also included two new investors, Norrsken22, an African focused tech growth fund, and impact investing firm Blue Earth Capital.

Tencent last joined a $180 million Series B capital raise in December 2021. The current Series C remains ongoing, with more cash from international investors expected before year-end.

The new funding comes as the Singapore-headquartered group’s South African flagship, TymeBank, celebrates its seven million customer milestone this month.

Operating fully off the cloud, using a hybrid digital and physical model, TymeBank has a revenue run rate of over $100m per annum and monthly customer acqusition rate of 300,000 across both South Africa and the Philippines, via its GoTyme joint venture with Gokongwei Group.

The new financing will be utilised to further international expansion in Southeast Asia

Related Companies

TymeBank

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] How banks can expand the omnichannel for virtual signing experiences

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Trending

Related News
South African digital challenger TymeBank raises $109m; preps Philippines launch
/cloud

South African digital challenger TymeBank raises $109m; preps Philippines launch

South Africa's TymeBank picks Finn AI for digital financial fitness coach

South Africa's TymeBank picks Finn AI for digital financial fitness coach

Trending

  1. Revolut faces reported rejection for a UK banking license

  2. Ripple rolls out CBDC platform

  3. Wise CFO to stand down in wake of bike accident

  4. Westpac rolls out Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay on iPhone

  5. Regulate crypto as gambling says UK Treasury Committee

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023