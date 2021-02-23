Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TymeBank

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Financial inclusion

Keywords

Cards Insurance Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
South African digital challenger TymeBank raises $109m; preps Philippines launch

South African digital challenger TymeBank raises $109m; preps Philippines launch

South African digital lender TymeBank has raised R1.6 billion (about $109 million) in a round joined by an Apis Partners fund and Philippines-based JG Summit.

The investment is being split into two parts, with R500 million already provided and a commitment to follow up with the other R1.1 billion over the next 12 to 15 months.

The new investors, along with majority shareholder African Rainbow Capital, have also agreed to launch a digital bank in the Philippines.

Part of the Singapore-headquartered Tyme group, TymeBank was launched two years ago and has already built up a customer base of 2.8 million. The bank is onboarding an average of 110,000 new customers per month, with the Covid-19 increasing demand.

Operated fully off a cloud-based infrastructure network, TymeBank offers a transactional bank account with no monthly fees and a savings product with a competitive interest rate. Most customers are on-boarded via physical kiosks located in Pick n Pay and Boxer stores across the country.

The investment will be used to roll out new banking products and grow the firm's lending portfolio in addition to boosting its work in insurance, credit cards, and other value-added services.

Coen Jonker, co-founder, Tyme, says: "Internationally, digital banks are starting to take significant market share from traditional players. More importantly, they are driving industry transformation and helping more people participate in the economy.

"Both Apis and JG Summit have already proven their commitment to this cause. We can’t wait to work with them in South Africa, the Philippines and beyond."

Related Companies

TymeBank

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Financial inclusion

Keywords

Cards Insurance Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening, [Webinar] Digi[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
South Africa's TymeBank picks Finn AI for digital financial fitness coach

South Africa's TymeBank picks Finn AI for digital financial fitness coach

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. DXC Technology signs deal with Temenos

  3. Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

  4. Google introduces pay for parking within Google Maps

  5. UBS: Fingerprint cards will generate $5bn in bank revenues by 2026

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?