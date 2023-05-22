Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fintech Australia

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Australia ushers in BNPL regulation

Australia ushers in BNPL regulation

The Australian Government is to introduce new rules that will treat buy now, pay later schemes as credit products in an effort to mitigate mounting consumer debt.

Unveiling the reforms, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones, says: “Evidence suggests that those risks are disproportionately affecting women, First Nations communities and people on low incomes. We have heard that some people are opening multiple BNPL accounts, to access far more debt than they’d be able to get on a credit card or a payday loan."

The new rules will also act to counter other problematic areas, such as excessive fees, poor disclosure practices, problematic marketing practices and unsolicited credit increases

The reforms will require BNPL providers to hold Australian credit licences, comply with responsible lending obligations, meet statutory dispute resolution and hardship requirements, comply with statutory product disclosure and other information obligations, and abide by existing restrictions on unacceptable marketing.

Trade body Fintech Australia welcomed the proposals. "Measured regulation is crucial in ensuring trust in Australia’s fintech industry, which is essential for its growth,” says general manager Rehan D'Almeida. “This framework strikes a balance, designing a scalable and technology-neutral framework that embeds strong and effective consumer protections."

Related Companies

Fintech Australia

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage[On-Demand Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Trending

Related News
BNPL platform Affirm quits Australia
/payments

BNPL platform Affirm quits Australia

Oz BNPL firm Openpay falls into receivership
/payments

Oz BNPL firm Openpay falls into receivership

Australian BNPL player Zip puts head above parapet; forecasts break-even by year-end

25 Jan

Oz fintech sector maturing but faces tough 2023

01 Nov 2022

Afterpay closes Money app, ending Westpac partnership

26 Aug 2022

Zip closes money management app to 'reprioritise' BNPL

12 Jul 2022

Oz BNPL firm Openpay quits US

05 Jul 2022

Trending

  1. Revolut faces reported rejection for a UK banking license

  2. Citi builds embedded payments suite with POS instalment loans and lines of credit

  3. Ripple rolls out CBDC platform

  4. Regulate crypto as gambling says UK Treasury Committee

  5. Westpac rolls out Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay on iPhone

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023