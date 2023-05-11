Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MAS lifts DBS capital requirement following wave of outages

MAS lifts DBS capital requirement following wave of outages

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed additional capital requirements on DBS, following widespread outages in March and a subsequent disruption to its digital banking and ATM services earlier this month.

The additional capital requirement on DBS Bank is now a multiplier of 1.8 times to its risk weighted assets for operational risk, an increase from a multiplier of 1.5 times that MAS applied in February 2022 following earlier disruption in November 2021.

All told, this translates to approximately S$1.6 billion in total additional regulatory capital.

The central bank has instructed DBS to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the root cause of the disruptions, including an assessment of the adequacy of management oversight, staff competencies, operational processes, system resiliency, and architecture design for its digital banking services.

MAS has also required DBS Bank to take immediate steps to improve the resiliency and recoverability of its existing system, including enhanced monitoring, more comprehensive testing and additional system redundancies, in order to minimise disruption of its services to its customers.

Ho Hern Shin, deputy MD (Financial Supervision), MAS, says: “DBS Bank has fallen short of MAS’ expectations for banks to deliver reliable services to their customers. The repeated inconvenience caused to the public is unacceptable. The additional capital requirement imposed at this time underscores the seriousness with which MAS treats this matter. DBS Bank must spare no effort in dealing with the underlying issues leading to these disruptions.”

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, says the bank is comitted to implementing recommendations from its ongoing investigation into the root causes of the problems. “We apologise for the digital disruptions that have recently occurred," he says. "Our customers rightly expect more of us, and we are committed to doing better."

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?[New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Trending

Related News
MAS to take action against DBS over "unacceptable" outage
/regulation

MAS to take action against DBS over "unacceptable" outage

MAS raises DBS' capital requirement following two-day outage
/regulation

MAS raises DBS' capital requirement following two-day outage

MAS threatens action over DBS outage

25 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. European Parliament paper pours cold water on digital euro

  2. JPMorgan ordered to pay Frank founder&#39;s legal fees

  3. Mastercard taps open banking for digital account opening

  4. Customer loses &#163;60,000 to criminal posing as Santander&#39;s head of fraud

  5. Payments Canada Summit: TD Bank’s Kushank Rastogi on real-time payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023