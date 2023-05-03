Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Innovate Finance slams UK government&#39;s &#39;onerous&#39; BNPL proposals

Innovate Finance slams UK government's 'onerous' BNPL proposals

Fintech industry body Innovate Finance says its members are "deeply concerned" by the UK government's plans to regulate the buy now, pay later sector, arguing that the measures would be more onerous than those that apply to credit cards.

In February, the government finally launched its long-anticipated consultation on rules to crack down on the unregulated BNPL sector.

In its response, Innovate Finance says that "all our members are deeply concerned and consider the latest policy proposals and draft statutory instrument to be a material departure from the heavily trailed, ‘tailored and proportionate’ regime for BNPL".

Continues the body: "Our members consider that the measures, in aggregate, are more onerous than those that currently apply to regulated consumer credit products with a greater risk of harm such as credit cards."

Specifically, Innovate Finance say that pre- and post-contractual disclosures are unsuited and disproportionate to the nature of the product and "drive poor consumer outcomes".

These disclosures will lead to friction and "drive consumers away" from BNPL to more expensive alternatives such as credit cards, says Innovate Finance "at such a rate that it casts doubts over the viability of firms’ UK operations".

In addition, the response argues that the government plans do not capture Big Tech and large retailers, which could lead to an anti-competitive credit market.

Innovate Finance also complains that compliance with the rules will be costly, claiming that "there is a range of impact from no less than £1.25 million to £100 million; this is a conservative estimate based on data points shared by our members."

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Trending

Related News
UK Government opens BNPL consultation
/regulation

UK Government opens BNPL consultation

BNPL payments increase over 10% as cost of living hits UK shoppers – Adobe
/payments

BNPL payments increase over 10% as cost of living hits UK shoppers – Adobe

FCA warns of jail time for BNPL bosses over financial promotions

09 Nov 2022

Trending

  1. Stripe to power Microsoft Teams payments for businesses

  2. DoJ investigates Mastercard debit card programme

  3. Visa staffs up for &#39;ambitious&#39; crypto plans

  4. Lloyds tells employees to be back in office two days a week

  5. Amazon Pay rolls out Citi Flex Pay to give credit card users instalment option

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023