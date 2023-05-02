Temasek refutes claims of investment in Array

Singaporean investment company Temasek has dismissed claims of a $10 million investment in stablecoin firm Array as "fake news".

Array, which hawks an algorithmic currency system based on smart contracts and artificial intelligence, issued a press release Monday claiming that the investment by Temasek had raised is valuation to $100 million, making it “one of the most valuable algorithmic currency systems in the market”.



In a terse statement, Temasek says: “We have seen news articles and a tweet from Array about Temasek’s investment in it. This news is incorrect. Temasek has not invested in Array and we have no relationship with them.”



Array has yet to respond.