Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DoJ investigates Mastercard debit card programme

DoJ investigates Mastercard debit card programme

Mastercard says the Department of Justice is investigating potential anticompetitive behaviour related to its debit card operations.

In an SEC regulatory filing, the payments giant says that last month it received a civil investigative demand from the DoJ seeking documents and information regarding a potential violation of the Sherman Act, a competition law.

"The CID focuses on Mastercard’s US debit program and competition with other payment networks and technologies," says the filing.

In 2021, the DoJ began a similar investigation into Visa and whether the company had restricted the ability of merchants to send debit transactions through less expensive networks.

According to Bloomberg, in January the justice department issued more CIDs to Visa seeking additional documents and information.

Mastercard CFO Sachin Mehra tells Bloomberg: "It’s not surprising that the DOJ would request information from other players in the debit space."

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage[Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Trending

Related News
Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices
/payments

Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

Trending

  1. Revolut valuation almost halved by Schroders

  2. European Payments Initiative to acquire iDeal and Payconiq

  3. ECB sets out latest digital euro thinking

  4. Amazon Pay rolls out Citi Flex Pay to give credit card users instalment option

  5. Financial watchdog puts banks on alert over money laundering via the Post Office

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023