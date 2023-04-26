Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Moelis hires 11 SVB technology bankers

Investment bank Moelis & Company has hired 11 former Silicon Valley Bank technology dealmakers, including a fintech and payments specialist.

The boutique firm has taken advantage of SVB's collapse to swoop in on the group, doubling the size of its technology investment banking team.

Jason Auerbach comes onboard as global head of technology investment banking, with another 10 managing directors joining him.

Georgi Balinov grows Moelis’s existing fintech franchise, with other MDs covering areas such as application software and infrastructure and security software.

Of the 11, nine worked together at UBS before moving to SVB's investment banking arm in 2021.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan, co-president, Moelis, says: "Each of these highly accomplished bankers brings a wealth of experience and expertise that grows our capabilities to support the full technology ecosystem."

