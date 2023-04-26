Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

InComm

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
InComm Payments creates 200 jobs with new Brazilian tech hub

InComm Payments creates 200 jobs with new Brazilian tech hub

America's InComm Payments is set to create around 200 technology jobs in Brazil through the opening of an IT hub in the city of Fortaleza.

InComm Payments Brazil Technology will be a hub dedicated to developing payments options for industries including retail, financial services, mobile payments and more.

The 200 jobs created throughout the country will include software engineers, quality assurance automation, database administrators, DevOps, and database developers.

InComm, an Atlanta-based outfit that has been in existence for 30 years, has been operating in Brazil for more than a decade with operations in São Paulo and Porto Alegre.

Mark Holt, CIO, InComm Payments, says: "Our new hub seeks to further strengthen Brazil’s talent pool by creating opportunities for both students and seasoned professionals to enhance their skillsets and explore new possibilities for their careers."

Related Companies

InComm

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements[New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Trending

Related News
Walgreens launches a bank acount
/retail

Walgreens launches a bank acount

Trending

  1. P27 Nordic Payments withdraws second clearing application

  2. Revolut valuation almost halved by Schroders

  3. Credit Agricole and Worldline to create merchant payments joint venture

  4. Global banks turning to fintechs to boost customer experience - research

  5. EU Parliament votes for new crypto rules

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023