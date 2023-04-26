InComm Payments creates 200 jobs with new Brazilian tech hub

America's InComm Payments is set to create around 200 technology jobs in Brazil through the opening of an IT hub in the city of Fortaleza.

InComm Payments Brazil Technology will be a hub dedicated to developing payments options for industries including retail, financial services, mobile payments and more.



The 200 jobs created throughout the country will include software engineers, quality assurance automation, database administrators, DevOps, and database developers.



InComm, an Atlanta-based outfit that has been in existence for 30 years, has been operating in Brazil for more than a decade with operations in São Paulo and Porto Alegre.



Mark Holt, CIO, InComm Payments, says: "Our new hub seeks to further strengthen Brazil’s talent pool by creating opportunities for both students and seasoned professionals to enhance their skillsets and explore new possibilities for their careers."