Walgreens launches a bank acount

US pharmacy chain Walgreens is launching its own mobile and online bank account in partnership with InComm Payments and Meta Bank.

The account, which comes with a Mastercard debit card and mobile spend tracking features is set to be available from 9,000 Walgreens stores and online in the second half of 2021.



The move follows Walgreen's recent alliance with Mastercard and Synchrony Financial for pre-paid and debit cards, packing a host of loyalty rewards and discount features for shoppers.



“Walgreens is committed to helping customers with their health and well-being needs, and we’re pleased to expand our financial services offerings to further enrich the experiences and ways we meet customers’ financial needs,” says John Standley, president, Walgreens. “We look forward to exploring and introducing even more customer-focused health and well-being payment initiatives in the near future, while creating new revenue streams.”