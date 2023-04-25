Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Coinbase

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Coinbase sues SEC to force response to rulemaking petition

Coinbase sues SEC to force response to rulemaking petition

Coinbase has filed a suit against the Securities and Exchange Commission, asking a court to make the regulator respond to a petition from last year on the "rules to govern the regulation" of digital assets.

The petition, from last July, asked that the SEC "propose and adopt rules to govern the regulation of securities that are offered and traded via digitally native methods".

The SEC did not provide a public response but has since taken a tougher stance on the crypto sector, taking action against several firms and sending a Wells Notice to Coinbase itself in connection with the exchange’s listing of potential unregistered securities.

In recent days Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has expressed his frustration with the regulatory regime and publicly flirted with the idea of moving the firm's headquarters out of the US.

Now, Coinbase has filed an action to "compel the SEC to respond yes or no to our July 2022 petition asking the SEC to use its formal rulemaking process to provide guidance for the crypto industry," says chief legal officer Paul Grewal in a blog.

Continues Grewal: "From the SEC’s public statements and enforcement activity in the crypto industry, it seems like the SEC has already made up its mind to deny our petition. But they haven’t told the public yet. So the action Coinbase filed today simply asks the court to ask the SEC to share its decision."

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Coinbase

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Related News
Coinbase secures Bermuda licence as frustration with US bubbles up
/crypto

Coinbase secures Bermuda licence as frustration with US bubbles up

Coinbase suspends Binance stablecoin
/crypto

Coinbase suspends Binance stablecoin

Judge dismisses class-action suit against Coinbase

03 Feb

New York regulator hits Coinbase with $50m fine

04 Jan

SEC investigates Coinbase over securities - Bloomberg

26 Jul 2022

Insider trading case revives tussle between SEC and Coinbase over securities

22 Jul 2022

Trending

  1. P27 Nordic Payments withdraws second clearing application

  2. Revolut valuation almost halved by Schroders

  3. Credit Agricole and Worldline to create merchant payments joint venture

  4. Global banks turning to fintechs to boost customer experience - research

  5. SocGen digital asset unit launches EUR stablecoin

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023