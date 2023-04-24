Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Gemini and Arrington join auction for failed crypto lender Celsius

Gemini and Arrington join auction for failed crypto lender Celsius

The Winklevoss twins and TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington are among the names involved in a three-way auction for bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius Network.

The auction, set for Tuesday, will involve NovaWulf Digital Management; Fahrenheit, a consortium backed by Arrington; and Blockchain Recovery Investment Committee, involving the Winklevoss brothers' Gemini Trust.

Blockchain Recovery Investment Committee is also backed by Coinbase, according to Fortune, citing a now deleted Arrington tweet.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy and suspended customer withdrawals in July, citing a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet.

In January, New York's attorney general filed a civil lawsuit against founder Alex Mashinsky, alleging that he defrauded hundreds of thousands of investors out of billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency.

Earlier this month, the official committee of Celsius creditors won court approval to assert fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims against the company on behalf of account holders.

