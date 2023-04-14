Bank fraudster jailed

An online fraudster who conned hundreds of thousands of pounds out of UK banking customers has been jailed for more than three years.

Belarusian national Denis Kupcevich has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.



Cyber crime investigators found Kupcevich was using stolen identities to commit fraud and open bank accounts through which he would launder the illicit earnings.



Kupcevich and his criminal associates contacted victims by phone and used social engineering tactics to manipulate them into handing over money.



One victim described how she and her husband were defrauded out of almost £160,000 after an operator purporting to be from the bank called her to say that money needed to be transferred due to a security risk.



Kupcevich went under several aliases, using the stolen identities to create false documents to open numerous bank accounts, through which the stolen money could be laundered.



He was arrested at a flat in Croydon in May last year, where the NCA seized 10 mobile phones, four laptops and two bank cards in a different name. Some of the phones had screenshots of multiple illegal banking transactions.



When questioned, Kupcevich admitted performing the role of a cashing out facilitator for a criminal network, where they deposited stolen money into his accounts and he retained about 40%.



He pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, possession of identity documents with improper intention, and possession of articles for use in fraud.



He will be deported once his sentence is served.