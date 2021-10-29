Abrdn chases digitisation with Finimize purchase

The asset management group is close to inking a deal with the subscription based investment platform, Finimize, reports Sky News.

Formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, Abrdn under CEO Stephen Bird has seen a strong push toward digitisation of services, and this acquisition will reinforce such ambitions.



Finimize charges its tens of thousands of users a £60 annual subscription for investment tips, and boasts over 1million subscribers to its daily newsletter. Its acquisition will reportedly allow the group to deliver more focused capabilities for both its personal and institutional clients.



In August, following news it had acquired the b2c digital wealth management arm of Nucoro, Exo investing, Abrdn stated that the acquisition will allow it to offer 24/7 digital wealth management via an app.



On the Exo purchase, Bird stated: “This is an exciting and significant step forward in building out our Personal vector capabilities. Exo was the first of its kind to offer a fully automated wealth management platform, leveraging machine learning to feed into portfolio decision-making. There is a downward pressure on fees, changing customer expectations and increasing regulatory requirements. It’s important to address these issues by providing a highly-scalable, next-generation service to investors.”



Goldman Sachs is the advisor to Abrdn on the Finimize deal, and Sky reports that a deal could be finalised as early as this week.