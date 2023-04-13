Deutsche Börse leads €8 million investment in Next Gate Tech

The corporate venture capital unit of Deutsche Börse has led an €8 million investment round in Next Gate Tech, a supplier of data management software to the funds industry.

The investment follows the German exchange group's acquisition last year of Luxembourg-based fund data manager Kneip, which already has a complementary commercial relationship with Next Gate Tech.



Based in Luxembourg and London, Next Gate Tech's platform ingests datasets from multiple sources to create a harmonized golden copy and generates various calculations to oversee delegates, analyse investments behaviors, compare performance and generate risk based metrics.



"This investment by our parent company Deutsche Börse Group cements our partnership with Next Gate Tech," says Enrique Sacau, CEO of Kneip, who is joining the Board of Next Gate Tech following the investment of Deutsche Börse Group. "The logic of it is to add more value to our clients on the back of delivering both exceptionally high-quality data and bigger coverage of their value chain."



Christoph Osburg from DB1 Ventures says of Next Gate tech: "Their offerings are well-aligned with our investment thesis, and we are delighted to have a commercial partnership agreement already in place with our subsidiary Kneip. As a strategic investor, our aim is to foster long-term partnerships, and we see great potential for collaboration between Next Gate Tech and Deutsche Börse subsidiaries such as Kneip."



DB1 Ventures was joined in the funding round by existing backers NewAlpha Asset Management, Volta Ventures, Expon Capital, and Seed



"We are excited to have Deutsche Börse, an innovative international exchange organization, as our lead investor, and we are grateful for the continued support of our existing investors," says Davide Martucci, CEO of Next Gate Tech. "The new funding will enable Next Gate Tech to enhance its products and services further and expand its reach to new markets."