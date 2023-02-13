Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal Paxos

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal hits snooze on stablecoin

PayPal hits snooze on stablecoin

PayPal has paused work on its stablecoin just weeks before it had planned to unveil the project, according to Bloomberg.

The firm first revealed that it was investigating a possible PayPal Coin last January after a developer called Steve Moser found hidden code and images in its iPhone app.

However, it has now put the project on hold, according to Bloomberg. A spokesman confirms that the company is "exploring a stablecoin" and that it will "work closely with regulators" if it goes ahead.

The pause comes as PayPal's partner on the project, Paxos Trust, faces up to an investigation by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

More broadly, regulators are stepping up their scrutiny of the crypto sector in the wake of the FTX collapse.

Related Companies

PayPal Paxos

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
PayPal explores creating own stablecoin
/crypto

PayPal explores creating own stablecoin

Trending

  1. FinTech Australia says ING systems upgrade may breach open banking rules

  2. UK kicks off consultation on digital pound

  3. Revolut debuts crypto staking

  4. Virgin Money and TSB scolded over online security risks

  5. Union Budget 2023: Key Highlights for Startups, SMEs, and Businesses

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud