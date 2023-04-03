Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Acorns gohenry

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Acorns buys GoHenry

Acorns buys GoHenry

American savings an investment app Acorns has acquired British kids' money management company GoHenry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The all-stock deal covers GoHenry and its European arm Pixpay, giving the combined company nearly six million subscribers.

Founded in 2012, GoHenry provides a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for six to 18-year olds. The firm has around two million users, operating in the UK and US and - following the acquisition of peer Pixpay last year - also has a foothold in France, Italy and Spain.

Acorns says the deal strengthens its focus on financial wellness and kids, which began in 2020 when it launched Acorns Early, an investment product that lets parents, guardians, family and friends easily invest in a child's future—from delivery room to dorm room.

In the US, GoHenry - which raised $55 million in funding last year - will now operate as GoHenry by Acorns. In the UK & Europe, GoHenry & PixPay will continue to operate under their own brands.

Noah Kerner, CEO, Acorns, says: "GoHenry’s mission driven approach is perfectly aligned with Acorns, which we expect will help us accelerate our roadmap and deliver financial wellness to the whole family through all of life’s stages."

Last year, Acorns ditched plans to go public via a Spac and raised $300 million from private investors at a $1.9 billion valuation.

Related Companies

Acorns gohenry

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
GoHenry raises $55m for European expansion
/retail

GoHenry raises $55m for European expansion

GoHenry acquires French teen banking app Pixpay
/payments

GoHenry acquires French teen banking app Pixpay

Acorns raises $300m after abandoning Spac plans

10 Mar 2022

Acorns to go public via Spac

28 May 2021

Pocket money app gohenry raises $40m for US push

08 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. UK open banking sector faces sink or swim moment

  2. Apple Pay Later launches

  3. Mastercard and Visa eye $1bn deal for Brazil&#39;s Pismo - Bloomberg

  4. Big banks invest in generative AI startup Hazy

  5. Lloyds seeks out fintechs for &#39;Launch Innovation&#39; programme

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration