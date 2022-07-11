Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

gohenry Pixpay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GoHenry acquires French teen banking app Pixpay

GoHenry acquires French teen banking app Pixpay

GoHenry, the UK-based provider of a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for kids aged from six to 12 years old, has expanded into Europe with the acquisition of French peer Pixpay.

GoHenry, which launched in the UK ten years ago and has since expanded to the US, claims more than two million users for its kids-focused fintech app. The firm says a pandemic-inspired shift away from cash helped it to double revenue to $42 million last year.

The acquisition of Pixpay will provide a launchpad into Europe and a product tilted at a slightly older teen-focused demographic.

Launched two years ago, Pixpay has amassed 200,000 users in France and Spain, for its teen-banking app. The company, which will continue to operate unders its existing brand following the acquisition, plans to expand into Italy and Germany later this year.

Alex Zivoder, CEO at GoHenry, says: “Pixpay is the most developed player in Europe and we’re excited to combine our expertise in financial education to accelerate not only GoHenry’s growth but to accelerate the financial fitness of even more kids and teens globally.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Related Companies

gohenry Pixpay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Trending

Related News
Pocket money app gohenry raises $40m for US push
/retail

Pocket money app gohenry raises $40m for US push

French teen banking startup Pixpay raises EUR3.1m
/startups

French teen banking startup Pixpay raises EUR3.1m

Pocket money app gohenry raises £6.2 million on Crowdcube

19 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. Rogers outage shuts down Canadian banks&#39; ATMs, POS and internet banking

  2. Revolut crosses the divide to in-person payments

  3. Bank of England to announce crypto regulation

  4. India offers UPI to the world

  5. Meta to shut down Novi wallet

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility