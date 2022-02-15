JPX investigates digitally tracked green bonds

Japan Exchange Group (JPX) is looking into the issuance of "digitally tracked green bonds" as a way of raising funds for its carbon neutrality ambitions.

JPX is aiming to hit net zero by fiscal year 2024, in part by investing in its own energy generation facilities, such as solar panels and biomass power generation facilities that use discarded cooking oil for fuel.



It is now considering raising part of the funds needed for these investments by issuing a digitally tracked green bond, that uses blockchain technology to improve transparency of data and efficiency of data collection. The bond issuance would use a security token platform from vendor Boostry.



The group is researching how to improve transparency around the use of funds raised by bond bond issue by creating a mechanism that automatically measures the amount of power generated by the solar and biomass power generation facilities and converts it into an amount of CO2 reduced.

