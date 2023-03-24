Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Swift hails results of blockchain pilot for corporate actions data

Interbank co-operative Swift has successfully completed its blockchain-based corporate actions pilot, describing it as a "compelling solution".

The pilot - carried out with six securities industry participants, including American Century Investments, Citi and Northern Trust - sought to explore ways to reduce costly frictions associated with communicating significant corporate events to investors.

The testing concluded that the experimental technology could be beneficial for the industry, providing a clear and consistent view of corporate actions throughout the investor ecosystem, as well as quickly alerting when changes or updates occur.

Swift says the blockchain-based system "demonstrated the potential to significantly reduce manual effort and errors in corporate action processing and deliver operational efficiencies for market participants".

The co-operative now plans to explore the tech further with its broader community to assess the requirements for a fully viable and scalable offering, as well as additional features and use cases.

“Our experiments harnessed the power of blockchain technology to give all market participants a single, accurate view of a corporate action event,” says Tom Zschach, chief innovation officer, Swift. “We will now work closely with our community to assess all the features that are needed for developing a scalable industry-wide solution to this longstanding problem.”

