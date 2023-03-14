Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Bank of Africa UK migrates to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Bank of Africa United Kingdom has migrated its core banking systems to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Oracle says that OCI will give the lender access to flexible, secure, and high-performance computing resources not previously available with its on-premises systems, including capabilities required to run advanced analytics on core banking applications.

OCI will also,, says the vendor, deliver improved system performance across the bank’s mission-critical applications and services including trading, payments processing, and risk.

Mohammed Anouar Kouhen, COO, Bank of Africa UK, says: “Cloud technologies are now foundational to how we design and scale new products and services, innovate for our customers, and run our core banking operations. Our collaboration with Oracle is important in advancing our transformation program.

“Our applications running on OCI benefit from a flexible platform that enables us to adapt and scale critical services at speed, and gives us significantly stronger performance, security controls, and cost efficiencies.”

