Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC NetSuite

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Commercial Banking Mergers and acquisitions Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC teams with Oracle NetSuite for embedded banking services

HSBC teams with Oracle NetSuite for embedded banking services

HSBC has integrated embedded banking services into NetSuite Accounts Payable Automation, a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

The service will accelerate cashflow and accounts payable (AP) processes, such as paying vendors and processing invoices, for customers. Using NetSuite, users will be able to access payment discounts and cashflow regulation.

In a press release on the announcement, Barry O’Byrne, CEO of global commercial banking at HSBC, explained: “Business customers increasingly want integrated, accessible solutions at their fingertips. Our embedded banking solution with NetSuite allows customers to manage payments and automate reconciliations at the point of need, without switching screens or multiple logins.”

Virtual HSBC credit card payments transacted through NetSuite will also allow users to earn credit.

Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite, added: “Accounts payable plays an important role in helping organizations manage cash flow, control costs and maintain strong relationships with vendors, but all too often the process is slow, tedious, and error-prone. By simplifying and automating the entire invoice payment process – from data capture to payment and reconciliation – NetSuite AP Automation eliminates these challenges. This helps businesses streamline and improve a key operation, empowering AP teams to operate more efficiently, and ultimately reduce costs.”

The service is now available in the US.

Last month, HSBC launched variable recurring payments for open banking customers, and earlier this year Oracle NetSuite announced a cashflow management service, Cash 360.

Finextra has recently launched the inaugural Financial Cloud Summit, scheduled to take place on 2 March 2023. For more information and to register for this event, please visit the event page here.

Related Companies

HSBC NetSuite

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Commercial Banking Mergers and acquisitions Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] NPA: The new payments architecture that is here to stay[On-Demand Webinar] NPA: The new payments architecture that is here to stay

Trending

Trending

  1. Fintechs form Open Finance Association

  2. Finastra and Visa introduce global BaaS offering integrating Visa Direct

  3. Citi to exit UK retail market

  4. UK government launches fraud and money laundering crackdown

  5. Barclays pivots Rise to focus on laid-off fintech talent

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications