Bank of Scotland introduces personalised gambling spend limits

Bank of Scotland is the latest UK lender to offer customers the ability to set a limit on how much they can spend each month on gambling using their debit card.

The feature allows customers using the Bank of Scotland mobile app to set a monthly debit card gambling limit of any amount to the nearest whole pound, when spending online, in person or over the phone.



The move builds on a trial of the feature in November by Bank of Scotland's sister Lloyds.



Both lenders already allow customers to freeze gambling spend completely. Customers can remove the block at any time but must wait 48 hours before they can resume spending on gambling. The freeze service is available on both debit and credit cards, while limit setting is available on debit cards only currently.



Research from the Scottish Health Survey found that over two in five Scottish adults participate in gambling (excluding the National Lottery) and 0.3% are considered to be ‘problem’ gambling.



Anna Hemmings from charity GamCare says: “As many households are having to think more carefully about their budgets, the launch by Bank of Scotland of a new in-app gambling spend limit feature will give those most vulnerable to gambling harms an important means of controlling their gambling - and prevent harms from escalating."