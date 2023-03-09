Fed governor Waller caught up in porn Zoom-bombing

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller was forced to abandon his remarks at a Zoom conference after a user hijacked the call and displayed pornography.

The Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA) had to cancel its Zoom conference minutes before it was due to start when the call was hijacked in front of 220 participants, according to Reuters.



The graphic pornographic images were displayed by a participant using the screen name "Dan" who seems to have taken advantage of the fact that a security switch that mutes people watching Zooms was set incorrectly.



Brent Tjark, executive director, MBCA, says: "We were a victim of a teleconference or Zoom hijacking and we are trying to understand what we need to do going forward to prevent this from ever happening again. It is an incident we deeply regret."