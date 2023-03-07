Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zelle

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Senators urge regulators to take action on Zelle fraud

Senators urge regulators to take action on Zelle fraud

Senate Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren, have called on financial regulators to take action to tackle fraud related to the bank-owned Zelle P2P payments service.

Zelle is run by Early Warning Services, which is owned by seven of the biggest banks in the US. Launched in 2017, it has proved a huge hit, facilitating $629 billion in transactions in 2022, twice as many as its nearest competitor Venmo.

However, it has also "opened the door to fraud and scams on a tremendous scale," according to a letter from Warren and fellow senators Bob Menendez, Jack Reed, Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner to the Federal Reserve Board, FDIC, National Credit Union Administration and OCC.

Regulators should "closely review and examine the customer reimbursement and anti-money laundering (AML) practices of depository institutions that participate in the Zelle network," says the letter.

Specifically, as the regulators of the seven banks that own Zelle, as well as 1800 depositary institutions that participate in the network, "you have authority to supervise their activities to ensure they comply with key consumer protection and AML laws, including the Electronic Fund Transfer Act (EFTA) and the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)."

Continue the senators: "We raise these concerns about safe and sound operation of Zelle because depository institutions currently take the position that they are under no obligation under the EFTA to make their customers whole when fraudsters use the network to steal their hard-earned money.

"Instead, depository institutions appear to have forced their customers to foot the bill in the vast majority of these circumstances, often relying on ambiguity over whether a payment is classified as “authorized,” “unauthorized,” or an “error” to avoid reimbursing customers who have been victims of fraud."

Related Companies

Zelle

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
US Senators blast Zelle over rising fraud
/security

US Senators blast Zelle over rising fraud

Zelle's bank owners split on competing with cards at the checkout - WSJ
/payments

Zelle's bank owners split on competing with cards at the checkout - WSJ

Trending

  1. Klarna reports $1 billion loss

  2. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  3. Central Bank of Ireland blocks staff use of ChatGPT

  4. UK challenger banks and specialist SME lenders overtake incumbents

  5. BIS invites comments on ISO 20022 harmonisation proposals

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud