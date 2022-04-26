Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zelle

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US Senators blast Zelle over rising fraud

US Senators blast Zelle over rising fraud

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Robert Menendez have blasted bank-backed P2P payments app Zelle over reports of widespread fraud and scams on the platform.

In a letter to Zelle operator Early Warning Systems, the senators say: "Both your company and the big banks who both own and partner with the platform have abdicated responsibility for fraudulent transactions, leaving consumers with no way to get back their funds."

Owned by seven of the biggest banks in the US, Early Warning introduced Zelle in 2017. Last year it saw $490 billion in transactions, twice as many as its nearest competitor Venmo.

But, according to a New York Times report cited by the senators, the app has become a "preferred tool for grifters".

In their letter, Warren and Menendez ask Early Warning for details on procedures for rooting out scams, how it determines whether consumers receive refunds, and numbers on the reported fraud cases and refunds over the last five years.

Write the senators: "The policies of your company and the banks that own and operate on it create a confusing and unfair environment for consumers, who are already facing “rampant” and sophisticated threats from spammers on the platform."

Read the letter:Download the document now 124.9 kb (PDF File)

Related Companies

Zelle

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Comments: (2)

Philip Andreae
Philip Andreae - PA&A - Sea Island, Ga 26 April, 2022, 19:49Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Can you share a link to the letter?

Report abuse
Matt White
Matt White - Finextra - Toronto 26 April, 2022, 20:011 like 1 like

Yes, link added.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 JuneEBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
Zelle's bank owners split on competing with cards at the checkout - WSJ
/payments

Zelle's bank owners split on competing with cards at the checkout - WSJ

Bank of America hails surge in mobile P2P payments

Bank of America hails surge in mobile P2P payments

Bank-backed P2P payments app Zelle reports strong take-up

25 Jan 2019

Zelle begins mass-market roll out

12 Jun 2017

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  3. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  4. Pay.UK appoints first CTO

  5. Plaid co-founder unveils bank for fintechs

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger