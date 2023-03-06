Varo bank raising $50 million at 28% discount

Varo, a US neobank with a national bank charter, is looking to raise $50 million in capital at a 28% discount on its last valuation.
Varo Bank was last valued at $2.5 billion in September 2021 after raising $510 million in Series E financing.
Warburg Pincus is said to be leading the new capital raise at a much lower valuation of $1.5 billion.
Founded in 2015 by former Wells Fargo executive Walsh, Varo became the first US consumer fintech firm to be granted a national bank charter in 2020, enabling the digital challenger to offer a full suite of FDIC-insured services.
The firm in July announced 75 job cuts
in an effort to limit expenses, which at the time were running at $80 million a quarter, far exceeding revenue.
In a message to staff, CEO Colin Walsh said the cuts - which represented about 10% of Varo's workforce - were needed to make sure the firm had sufficient capital to "execute on our strategy and path to profitability".
Varo reported net losses of $236.5 million last year.