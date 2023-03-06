Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Varo Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Varo bank raising $50 million at 28% discount

Varo bank raising $50 million at 28% discount

Varo, a US neobank with a national bank charter, is looking to raise $50 million in capital at a 28% discount on its last valuation.

Varo Bank was last valued at $2.5 billion in September 2021 after raising $510 million in Series E financing.

Warburg Pincus is said to be leading the new capital raise at a much lower valuation of $1.5 billion.

Founded in 2015 by former Wells Fargo executive Walsh, Varo became the first US consumer fintech firm to be granted a national bank charter in 2020, enabling the digital challenger to offer a full suite of FDIC-insured services.

The firm in July announced 75 job cuts in an effort to limit expenses, which at the time were running at $80 million a quarter, far exceeding revenue.

In a message to staff, CEO Colin Walsh said the cuts - which represented about 10% of Varo's workforce - were needed to make sure the firm had sufficient capital to "execute on our strategy and path to profitability".

Varo reported net losses of $236.5 million last year.

Related Companies

Varo Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
Varo Bank’s proposal to reform the CRA champions financial inclusion
/regulation

Varo Bank’s proposal to reform the CRA champions financial inclusion

Varo Bank cuts 75 jobs
/retail

Varo Bank cuts 75 jobs

Varo Bank raises $510m

09 Sep 2021

Varo Money raises $241m

03 Jun 2020

Moven customers to transition to Varo

16 Apr 2020

Varo Money signs with Temenos as bank build out begins

13 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Klarna reports $1 billion loss

  2. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  3. Central Bank of Ireland blocks staff use of ChatGPT

  4. UK challenger banks and specialist SME lenders overtake incumbents

  5. BIS invites comments on ISO 20022 harmonisation proposals

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud