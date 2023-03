India's central bank has fined Amazon Pay around $375,000 for non-compliance with pre-paid payment instruments and KYC rules.

The Reserve Bank of India says it imposed the 30.7 million rupee penalty "based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance," says a statement.



The central bank says that after concluding that Amazon Pay was non-compliant it asked the firm for a response before deciding that the issue "warranted imposition of monetary penalty".