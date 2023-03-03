Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Fintech deals in Singapore reach record levels

Fintech deals in Singapore reach record levels

Singapore's fintech sector enjoyed a mixed year in 2022, with a record level of activity but a significant drop in the level of funding, according to recently published data.

The figures from FinTech Global Research show that fintech companies based in Singapore were engaged in a record number of deals in 2022 with 232 deals in total.

However, the level of funding declined by 29% to $2.4bn between 2021 and 2022. The average deal size fell even further, falling by 39% to $10.3m.

The largest deal was conducted by digital asset infrastructure provider Amber Group which raised $300m from its most recent series C funding round.

The blockchain and crypto sector was the most active part of the fintech market, accounting for 82 deals and a 35% share of the transactions for 2022. 

Paytech and wealthtech were the second and third most active sectors respectively.

 

 

