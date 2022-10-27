Fintech cost-of-living coalition recruits ten new members

The Zopa bank led coalition of fintechs that joined forces last month to combat the UK cost-of-living crisis has added 10 new members to its ranks, including Google Cloud and Hargreaves Lansdown.

Launched initially by Zopa bank and ClearScore, the 2025 Fintech Pledge connects consumers to fintech platforms that make savings work harder, improve credit scores, consolidate debt, and lower utility bills.



With one in four adults in financial trouble or at the brink of difficulty, the coalition's ambition is to support circa 20% of the UK population that has been struggling to make ends meet as a combination of higher interest rates, inflationary pressures and soaring energy bills hit family finances.



New members signing up to the pledge inlcude rent reporting platform CreditLadder, Google Cloud, Hargreaves Lansdown, mortgage platform Koodoo, financial wellbeing app LOQBOX, home deposit builder Nude, money-saving app Snoop, savings platform StepLadder and Tandem Bank.



The expansion in membership also sees The Money Charity coming on board as lead Charity Partner. Each year, The Money Charity reaches 30,000 people directly through workshops and webinars, plus thousands more through its Website resources and tools.



Jaidev Janardana, CEO at Zopa Bank says: “With the UK facing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, households need to use every tool at their disposal to build long-term financial resilience. This industry pledge - the first of its kind - will unite a wide variety of companies in one goal of driving positive financial actions for millions living in the UK."