Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard World Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Sustainable Financial inclusion Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Biden nominates ex-Mastercard CEO Banga for World Bank president

Biden nominates ex-Mastercard CEO Banga for World Bank president

President Biden has nominated former Mastercard CEO and president Ajay Banga to serve as president of the World Bank.

India-born US citizen Banga is being tapped to replace David Malpass, a former Trump official who is leaving the role early amid controversy about his views on the causes of climate change.

Banga spent 10 years as Mastercard CEO before stepping down in early 2021 for a brief stint as executive chairman at the payments giant.

In a statement, the White House notes that Bang led Mastercard "through a strategic, technological and cultural transformation".

President Biden says Banga has "critical experience mobilising public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change".

Meanwhile, treasury secretary Janet Yellen says Banga's "efforts have helped bring 500 million unbanked people into the digital economy".

Related Companies

Mastercard World Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Sustainable Financial inclusion Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Related News
Mastercard CEO Banga to step down
/payments

Mastercard CEO Banga to step down

Trending

  1. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  2. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  3. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. FCA demands &quot;significant shift in culture&quot; by e-money firms

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud