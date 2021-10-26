Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Wells Fargo preps virtual assistant

Wells Fargo preps virtual assistant

Wells Fargo has rebuilt its mobile app, complete with a new AI-powered virtual assistant called Fargo.

The US bank will roll out the new app for its 27 million mobile active consumer and small business customers in stages next year. A redesigned website is also in the works.

Wells is promising a simpler user experience that will help customers more easily accomplish their banking needs — everything from the way they send and receive money via a one-stop-shop Pay & Transfer hub to how they explore products.

The Fargo assistant will answer everyday banking questions and complete tasks for customers as well as provide personalised insights and recommendations.

Michelle Moore, head, consumer digital, Wells Fargo, says: “Our customers live on their phones, accomplishing every task and planning their next important life moment all via digital. They expect their mobile banking app to mirror the same frictionless and time-saving experiences they get with other apps they use.

“The rebuilt mobile app will not only deliver a more seamless experience for customers, but it will lay the foundation for a digital personal finance experience that pushes the whole industry forward as new features such as Fargo and others are added in 2022 and beyond.”

