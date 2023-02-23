Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Security Wholesale banking Markets Retail banking Financial Crime

Keywords

Asset Management Dis-intermediation Legal Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto trade group criticises SEC insider trading case

Crypto trade group criticises SEC insider trading case

A US-based trade association representing crypto firms has called for the dismissal of an insider trading case brought by the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) arguing that the regulator has unfairly labelled crypto assets as securities.

The case involves a former product manager at crypto exchange Coinbase and two associates who are accused of insider trading. 

However, the trade group Chamber of Digital Commerce has called on a federal court to dismiss the case, arguing that it could have wide and negative ramificaitions for the digital assets sector.

At the heart of the association's concern is the SEC's apparent labelling of some crypto-assets as securities, as opposed to commodities or currencies. 

The regulation of the digital assets market has long been viewed as a critical issue but has become more urgent following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November.

However, while major regulators have all made proclamations or launched consultation papers on the subject, none is yet to bring specific rules into force that cover the whole sector. One of the sticking points has been how various digital or crypto assets will be categorised.  

In the SEC case, the defendants are accused of purchasing 25 crypto assets for profit based on insider knowledge. Nine of those 25 assets are categorised as securities. 

The Chamber of Digital Commerce argues that the SEC is trying to bring in regulations through the back-door and before any rules or categories have been agreed by the industry and imposed by Congress. 

“We consider this regulation by enforcement because it’s creating new legal precedent through an enforcement action, but it would be much better for the entire industry if we just had clear rules to the road,” said Perianne Boring, the founder and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, in remarks reported by Reuters. 

Instead, the SEC should have published a rule outlining its expectatons or else waited for legal certainty from the US Congress.

It is not the first time this issue has come up. The SEC has long argued that certain crypto assets, such as crypto tokens, should be classed as securities and be subject to existing securities law.

Meanwhile, some players in the crypto market have argued that this would subject some token manufacturers to state and regulatory actions and even private litigation. In addition, the value of the tokens would likely suffer negatively from such a decision. 

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Security Wholesale banking Markets Retail banking Financial Crime

Keywords

Asset Management Dis-intermediation Legal Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Terraform and CEO Do Kwon charged with fraud by SEC
/crypto

Terraform and CEO Do Kwon charged with fraud by SEC

UK provides legal clarity on issuance of digital securities via blockchain
/markets

UK provides legal clarity on issuance of digital securities via blockchain

Dutch central bank fines Coinbase €3.3m

26 Jan

SEC charges Gemini and Genesis with selling unregistered securities

13 Jan

US regulators warn banks of crypto exposure risks

04 Jan

Trending

  1. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  2. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  3. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. FCA demands &quot;significant shift in culture&quot; by e-money firms

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud