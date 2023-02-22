Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DirectID

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Findex Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ikea investment arm pumps €9 million into DirectID

Ikea investment arm pumps €9 million into DirectID

UK-based credit scoring and risk decisioning platform DirectID has secured a €9 million investment from Ikea venture arm Ingka Investments.

DirectID uses open banking data and predictive models to track credit risks in real-time, providing insights into affordability, income verification, and financial distress.

The firm says the new capital will be utilised to expand its credit risk offering into new markets and accelerate the development of models for each stage of the credit life cycle, from originations through portfolio management to collections.

The investment is the latest in a series of financial services-related funding rounds by Ingka Investments, which has stakes in climate data platform Doconomy, BNPL outfit Jifiti and Ikano Bank, among others.

Peter van der Poel, managing director of Ingka Investments, says: "We are pleased to have made this investment in DirectID and are confident of their continued growth in the open banking market. They have developed an innovative solution with the potential to complement and disrupt the traditional credit and risk market and help drive financial inclusion for more people. Open Banking-enabled credit and risk insights is an area we believe can add value to Ingka’s financial services proposition in the future."

Related Companies

DirectID

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Findex Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into friendly friction to prevent fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Doconomy raises $19 million to accelerate carbon emission reduction goal
/sustainable

Doconomy raises $19 million to accelerate carbon emission reduction goal

Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti
/payments

Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti

Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

12 Feb 2021

Trending

  1. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  2. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  3. UK fintech investment falls 56% in 2022

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. FCA grants UK e-money license to Payoneer

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud