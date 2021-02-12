Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

Furniture retailer Ikea is to acquire a 49% stake in Ikano Bank with the aim offering a full suite of banking services instore and online.

The acqusition, by the retailer's parent company Ingka Investments, is described as a "decisive step into financial services" that will "help make Ikea more affordable, accessible and sustainable".

Ikea and Ikano bank have a shared history - originating from the same founding family - and a longstanding commercial partnership, where Ikano Bank has served as Ikea’s financial service provider across eight countries.

Krister Mattsson, managing director, Ingka Investments comments: “The significant investment in Ikano Bank is an exciting step for Ingka Investments into the banking sector. As customers and retailers increasingly seek banking solutions with a strong digital foundation, our commitment to work even closer with Ikano Bank during its digital transformation is a great opportunity to serve new and existing customers alike.”

Ikano Bank has been operating in the UK since 1994, offering easy-access and fixed-rate savings accounts direct to the public as well as store cards for a number of major retailers.

Ingka said it was acquiring the stake through the issue of new shares by Ikano Bank, with the option to acquire the remaining 51% at a later date.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

