P27 CEO Paula da Silva to give keynote at NextGen Nordics 2023

Ahead of NextGen Nordics, which will return to Stockholm on 25 April 2023, Finextra will be publishing a series of ‘sneak peeks’, covering the topics and interviewing the panellists speaking at the event.

Paula da Silva, CEO, P27 Nordic Payments will be taking to the stage for a keynote session on ‘P27, the pan-Nordic superhighway: the state of play. This session will open the day and explore how P27 is establishing something no other region has done before.

Despite laying down the rails for a pan-Nordic payment infrastructure that will make real-time, domestic, and cross-border payments a secure and seamless reality, the industry must consider the challenges that need to be addressed. The financial services sector must also consider what we can expect from P27 and success looks like, for the initiative and the market as a whole.

She will also close NextGen Nordics, with a fireside chat on ‘Can increased regulation lead to parallel or alternative structures?’ While the payments domain has been and continues to be in focus for regulators, after the implementation of PSD2, additional regulation aiming at safeguarding consumer protection, data usage and accessibility has been launched.

With additional regulation expected to hit the payment market both on EU level and domestically, the session will examine the challenges that could emerge amid a rapid increase in regulation. Further, there may be a risk for alternative structures attempting to find ways around regulation.

Appointed as CEO of P27 Nordic Payments in 2021, da Silva has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, having previously led transaction services at SEB. She is well established in the Nordics region, and has now been tasked with building the world's first real-time, cross-border payment system for multiple currencies in the Nordic region.

Speaking to Finextra TV at NextGen Nordics 2022, da Silva commented on the position of P27. She said: “We can expect standardisation, the start of that. That is the most important thing for a corporate where you have hundreds of projects and products that you are actually adhering to today that you possibly don’t need. In the future you need a simpler environment that is standardised so that you can work cross border, cross currency, and actually cross product.”

She continued: “You should be able to cross over as you need it for your business model, not to adhere to legacies from the 50s and 60s. So, that is the promise to the market. It will take a few years obviously.”

