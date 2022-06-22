Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bloomberg MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Tradeweb

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bloomberg, MarketAxess and Tradweb form EU consolidated tape JV

Bloomberg, MarketAxess and Tradweb form EU consolidated tape JV

Bloomberg, MarketAxess and Tradeweb Markets have formed a joint venture company to apply to become a comnsolidated tape provider for European fixed income markets.

The European Securities and Markets Authority is organisaning a consolidated tape public procurement exercise following draft proposed legislative revisions by the European Commission to enable the development.

In a statement, the three vendors say: "With our collective expertise in fixed income markets and in operating regulatory reporting entities - notably Approved Publication Arrangements (APAs) for MiFIR reporting - we are in a unique position to deliver a reliable, efficient and cost-effective consolidated tape service that meets the needs of market participants and the objectives of the regulators."

The firms intend to establish a joint venture company tthat will run and oversee the project and operate independently of their respective businesses. As an initial step, the JV partners are preparing a competitive request for information process to review independent third-party technology and operating partners.

Related Companies

Bloomberg MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Tradeweb

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Bloomberg

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Trending

Related News
EU should mandate single provider for consolidated tape - MSP study
/regulation

EU should mandate single provider for consolidated tape - MSP study

Esma proposes development of consolidated tape for European equities

Esma proposes development of consolidated tape for European equities

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers

  3. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  4. UK sets out tougher BNPL rules; consumer champions chafe at long timeline

  5. KBC launches Kate Coin

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022