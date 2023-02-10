Ex-Nyse CIO launches finance app

Fierce, a "feel-good" finance app founded by former Nyse CIO Rob Cornish, has emerged from stealth with $10 million in seed funding.

Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital and a host of angels participated in the round. The funding will be used on hires and customer acquisition.



Now available for iOS, the Fierce app offers users a FDIC-insured checking account that earns up to 4.25% APY and a no-fee debit card with access to over 55,000 fee-free ATMs. A Fierce Rewards Credit Card will launch later this year with 1.5% cash back on all spending.



Users also get the ability to purchase shares of stocks and ETFs, including fractional shares, with crypto trading to follow.



Cornish, who was also CTO of crypto outfit Gemini, says: "Fierce is a customer focused, feel-good finance app. We are truly mission-driven in our effort to bring the best of fintech to people, so we built an incredibly advanced platform with a simple UX to give as much yield as possible to our customers."



