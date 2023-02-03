Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FTX Silvergate

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Silvergate&#39;s FTX dealings face fraud investigation

Silvergate's FTX dealings face fraud investigation

US Justice Department fraud prosecutors are investigating crypto-focussed bank Silvergate's dealings with FTX and Alameda Research, according to Bloomberg.

The Justice Department's fraud unit has begun a criminal investigation into Silvergate's hosting of accounts relating to the businesses, which collapsed spectacularly late last year.

The probe is in its early stages and Silvergate has not been accused of wrongdoing, says Bloomberg, citing sources. Nevertheless, its share fell more than 20% on the news Thursday before recovering.

The FTX bankruptcy has hit Silvergate hard; the bank held deposits for FTX businesses and Almeda Research. When the exchange collapsed, the bank's customers withdrew more than $8 billion in digital asset deposits.

Silvergate was forced to sell $5.2 billion in assets at a loss to cover the cost and remain liquid - leading to a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter. It has also laid off 200 people - 40% if its staff.

Related Companies

FTX Silvergate

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
Crypto bank Silvergate posts $1bn loss
/crypto

Crypto bank Silvergate posts $1bn loss

Silvergate buries Diem; lays off 200 staff
/crypto

Silvergate buries Diem; lays off 200 staff

Trending

  1. FIS makes 2600 job cuts - Bloomberg

  2. Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods

  3. PayPal to lay off 2000 staff; SoFi and Upstart terminate employees

  4. ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

  5. HSBC hiring for digital asset and tokenisation jobs

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud