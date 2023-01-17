Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Silvergate

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto bank Silvergate posts $1bn loss

Crypto bank Silvergate posts $1bn loss

Crypto-focussed bank Silvergate has posted a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter, confirmed that it has laid off 200 staff, and says it will offboard some customers as it seeks to recover from the fallout of FTX's collapse.

Silvergate held deposits for FTX businesses and Almeda Research. When the exchange collapsed, the bank's customers withdrew more than $8 billion in digital asset deposits.

Silvergate was forced to sell $5.2 billion in assets at a loss to cover the cost and remain liquid - leading to the fourth quarter loss.

The bank says that to prepare for a "sustained period of transformation" it will offboard some non-core customers and ditch some of its product portfolio.

It has also confirmed that 40% of its workforce - 200 people - have been laid off and that it has written off the $196 million price its paid for the assets of Facebook's digital currency, Diem.

Alan Lane, CEO, Silvergate, says: “While we are taking decisive actions to navigate the current environment, our mission has not changed. We believe in the digital asset industry, and we remain focused on providing value-added services for our core institutional customers.

"To that end, we are committed to maintaining a highly liquid balance sheet with a strong capital position.”

Related Companies

Silvergate

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Silvergate buries Diem; lays off 200 staff
/crypto

Silvergate buries Diem; lays off 200 staff

US regulators warn banks of crypto exposure risks
/crypto

US regulators warn banks of crypto exposure risks

FTX's Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty

03 Jan

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. JPMorgan Chase sues founder of startup it acquired

  3. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  4. UK associations form crypto industry alliance; government preps consultation on digital pound

  5. Revolut creates team to address corporate culture

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023