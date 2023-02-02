Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Egypt&#39;s MNT-Halan hits unicorn status

Egypt's MNT-Halan hits unicorn status

Private investing firm Chimera Abu Dhabi has bought a 20% stake in Egyptian fintech MNT-Halan for $200 million.

MNT-Halan is also in talks with investors about another $60 million raise in a deal that would value the firm at more than $1 billion. In addition, it has secured $140 million through two securitised bond issuances.

MNT-Halan is building a fintech ecosystem, providing Egypt's underbanked with business loans, consumer finance, payments and e-commerce offerings, all backed by Neuron, the company’s proprietary technology.

Founded in 2018, the firm now serves five million customers in Egypt, of which 3.5 million are financial clients and over two million are borrowers.

Mounir Nakhla, CEO, MNT-Halan, says: added, “I am excited for what lies ahead as we continue to grow both organically and inorganically by offering cutting edge financial products and services locally and internationally to empower the underserved.”

