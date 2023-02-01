HSBC hiring for digital asset and tokenisation jobs

The cryptocurrency sector may have been in the doldrums in recent months, but global banking giant HSBC is still looking to boost its expertise in the area, advertising for senior digital assets and tokenisation staffers.

The jobs, both at HSBC's Global Private Banking and Wealth (GPBW) business and both based in the UK, are currently being advertised on the bank's website.



The global product manager for digital assets will be responsible for the smooth running of all activities via the creation, optimisation and running of governance and policy.



"Because digital assets is a new topic and strategic & risk appetite considerations are evolving quickly, the product manager for digital assets will be required to build strategic frameworks and policies to help drive complex business, project and governance decisions," says the ad.



Meanwhile, the product director, tokenisation will focused on asset tokenisation use cases, "required to make complex business and project decisions, that contribute to a high value, strategic initiative".



Applications for both jobs close on 13 February.