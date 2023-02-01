Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crosswell hands in Open Banking report

Crosswell hands in Open Banking report

As she signs off as trustee of the Open Banking Implementation Entity, Charlotte Crosswell has hit out at the lack of long-term vision to move beyond the current environment to a "Smart Data" economy.

Following an order by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the OBIE was set up in 2017 by the UK's nine biggest banks to implement the open banking regime. With Open Banking well established, the OBIE, currently overseen by the CMA, will be transitioned to a new entity next year.

In her end of implementation roadmap summery report, Crosswell notes that while Open Banking has demonstrated its effectiveness, it is still only used by three in 20 digitally active UK Adults and that Account Information Services users has stalled.

Writes Crosswell: "One of the impediments to progress has been the absence of clear cross-department vison for developing the UK into a Smart Data economy, where people and businesses have rights to access their data, wherever it may be held, and benefit from a wide range of new choices and innovations.

"This lack of clear long-term vision for Smart Data has made it increasingly difficult to develop a roadmap to move from the current Open Banking ecosystem to a full Smart Data ecosystem."

She warns: "If the UK is to retain its leadership position in fintech, it must be a leader in Open Banking/Open Finance/Smart Data."

Crosswell recommends that Open Banking Limited (OBL) continues in its current state as it moves to the interim state to secure the ongoing four key requirements of directory, monitoring, standards and promotion of Open Banking.

As for the longer-term future of OBL, Crosswell writes: "OBL is recognised by ecosystem participants for its holistic understanding of the UK Open Banking ecosystem, and there is a strong desire from some ecosystem participants and others to evolve OBL into a Future Entity that continues to champion the development of Open Banking.

"Whatever OBL's future, a failure to outline a clear plan to transition to a Future Entity creates uncertainty which creates a significant risk of losing expertise, experience, and knowledge."

Read the report:Download the document now 2.9 mb (Chrome HTML Document)

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

  2. FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

  3. Morgan Stanley fines bankers over messaging breaches

  4. Exclusive: Feedzai cuts workforce amid ‘restructuring’ - sources

  5. Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023