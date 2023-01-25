Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
HM Treasury advertises for CBDC lead

The UK Treasury is advertising for a candidate to steer the Government's approach to the introduction of a central bank digital currency.

The Treasury and the Bank of England are currently working together through the CBDC Taskforce to explore the case for a digital pound.

"Treasury and the Bank of England have committed to consult jointly on a potential digital pound, and the successful candidate will lead the Treasury team in the wake of the consultation’s issuance, including working with the Bank of England to consider consultation responses," states the job posting. "The forward timeline for the work has been set out by Ministers and the Bank of England, and the successful candidate will be responsible for setting strategic direction within Treasury to deliver on that plan."

The two-year posting, which has currently attracted 17 applications, can be based in London or Darlington on a salary of £61,260 - £66,500 per year.

The Treasury will be running a drop-in session for potential applicants, on 6 February 13:30-14:30, to give candidates greater insight about the role as well as the chance to learn more about HM Treasury and the recruitment process.

