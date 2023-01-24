Co-op Bank poaches Nationwide CIO Delooze

The Co-operative bank has poached Nationwide's CIO Gary Delooze as its new chief information officer.

Prior to his six years at Nationwide, Delooze also held senior roles at both Ernst & Young (EY) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), as well as leading key IT architecture delivery at Lloyds/HBOS and Barclays Bank earlier in his career.



Nick Slape CEO of The Co-operative Bank says: “This is a critical focus area for our business as we move forward with our aims to evolve our IT infrastructure to better facilitate our growth plans. Gary will join our established executive team who I’m excited to lead as we continue with our strategy and ambitious plans for the future of our bank.”



Delooze will take up is post in April, subject to regulatory approvall,