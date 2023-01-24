Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Co-operative Bank Plc Nationwide

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Co-op Bank poaches Nationwide CIO Delooze

Co-op Bank poaches Nationwide CIO Delooze

The Co-operative bank has poached Nationwide's CIO Gary Delooze as its new chief information officer.

Prior to his six years at Nationwide, Delooze also held senior roles at both Ernst & Young (EY) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), as well as leading key IT architecture delivery at Lloyds/HBOS and Barclays Bank earlier in his career.

Nick Slape CEO of The Co-operative Bank says: “This is a critical focus area for our business as we move forward with our aims to evolve our IT infrastructure to better facilitate our growth plans. Gary will join our established executive team who I’m excited to lead as we continue with our strategy and ambitious plans for the future of our bank.”

Delooze will take up is post in April, subject to regulatory approvall,

Related Companies

Co-operative Bank Plc Nationwide

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Co-operative Bank shifts treasury operations to the cloud
/cloud

Co-operative Bank shifts treasury operations to the cloud

Co-op Bank invests in Bankifi
/wholesale

Co-op Bank invests in Bankifi

Co-op Bank to slash 350 jobs, close branches

25 Aug 2020

Co-operative Bank opens Loans Marketplace

27 Nov 2019

Co-operative Bank creates 100 IT jobs in North West England

06 May 2019

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  4. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023