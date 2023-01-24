Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

keyzy

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Rent-to-own startup Keyzy raises &#163;3 million

Rent-to-own startup Keyzy raises £3 million

Keyzy, a UK-based rent-to-own startup for key workers, has raised £3 million in a seed funding round.

UK property prices have risen three times faster than incomes during the last nine years, making it harder to save the 10-20% deposit mortgage lenders typically require to finance a home purchase.

Keyzy gives successful applicants a budget to find a home that suits their needs. It acquires the home chosen by the customer and leases it to them at a fixed rent for three to seven years.

Keyzy customers are able to establish a credit history to facilitate a future mortgage application while up to 25% of their rent is converted to lower the locked in buy-back price of the property.

Customers have the right to buy the home at the original total cost minus the converted rent that has accumulated.

Simon Groll, Keyzy’s co-founder, says: “This funding round allows us to accelerate home purchases and meet the surging demand from 1,000 applicants and more than 3,000 who signed up to our pre-launch waitlist. It’s an exciting moment in our drive to grow the platform, especially with turmoil in the mortgage market and the Help to Buy scheme coming to an end.”

Keyzy harnesses open banking, credit and other customer data to shorten the application process to less than 10 minutes and to accelerate budget and home purchase approvals. It manages the transaction process itself and to date has acquired homes in Greater London, Liverpool, Southeast and Southwest England. The majority of its rent-paying customers are employed in key services, such as education, emergency services and in the National Health Service.

Axeleo Capital and Outward VC co-led the funding round. Seed X also participated in the capital raise alongside existing investors Global Founders Capital and ActivumSG Ventures.

The firm says the proceeds will accelerate its purchases of homes and the development of its technology platform, enabling more of its target group of key workers and young professionals to join the property ladder for the first time.

Related Companies

keyzy

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Related News
Berlin-based fintech startup Justhome raises €3.3 million
/startups

Berlin-based fintech startup Justhome raises €3.3 million

Nationwide invests in rent-to-own fintech Kettel Homes
/startups

Nationwide invests in rent-to-own fintech Kettel Homes

Selina Finance snags £150 million for home equity lending

08 Feb 2022

Home ownership startup Landis raises $165 million in debt and equity

30 Jul 2021

Australian rent-to-own startup OwnHome raises $3.6 million

23 Jul 2021

Better buys UK online mortgage broker Trussle

13 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  4. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023