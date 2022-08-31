Berlin-based fintech startup Justhome raises €3.3 million

Justhome, a Berlin-based home financing startup, has raised €3.3 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global.

APX, the Berlin-based early-stage fund backed by germanl publisher Axel Springer and Porsche also participated in the round, alongside a number of angel investors.



Launched this year, Justhome offers aspiring homebuyers rates from over 700 lenders, and a digital platform to steer them to completion. Operating in germany's €1.49 trillion mortgage market, the company is also developing its own financing solutions specifically targeted at budget-conscious first-time homebuyers.



CEO Johannes Fenner says: “Nine out of 10 Germans below the age of 30 want to own a home in the future, an even stronger trend post-COVID. That’s why we are so determined to provide financial solutions to help this generation become homeowners in a way that is convenient and native to them: digital and self-driven.”