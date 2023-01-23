Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GSS

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sanctions screening fintech GSS raises $45 million

Sanctions screening fintech GSS raises $45 million

Sanctions screening startup GSS has raised $45 million in its initial funding round.

Investors included AlixPartners, The Cynosure Group, and MUFG. Randal Quarles, chairman and co-founder of The Cynosure Group, and former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve System and chairman of the Financial Stability Board, has joined the GSS board. William Langford, global head of financial crimes compliance and chief compliance officer for the Americas at MUFG, will serve as an observer to the GSS Board.

Incubated by AlixPartners since 2021, GSS has created a centralised, cloud-based platform for banks and financial institutions to conduct and share payments screening data, removing the duplication of effort across compliance teams and reducing friction and delay in international payments.

In October, Swift announced a formal partnership with GSS, providing expertise on security and data privacy, along with sanctions-specific support on RFIs and assurance.

Tom Scampion, CEO of GSS, says: “Sanctions screening is both an international security imperative and one of the major sources of friction in the global payment system - at a time when consumers and businesses are increasingly demanding real-time settlement . GSS is uniquely position to deliver improved regulatory compliance and an enhanced customer experience. We’re delighted to have closed this funding round and to be working with such incredible partners to take GSS to market.”

Related Companies

GSS

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2022: Balancing smooth onboarding with sanctions screening
/payments

EBAday 2022: Balancing smooth onboarding with sanctions screening

Venmo cites sanctions laws over blocked payments mentioning Palestinian relief funds
/regulation

Venmo cites sanctions laws over blocked payments mentioning Palestinian relief funds

FS firms hit with $36bn in AML, KYC and sanctions fines since financial crisis

29 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  4. EU finance ministers take stock of digital euro; UK scepticism grows

  5. MangoPay to hire 250 new staff this year

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023