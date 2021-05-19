Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Venmo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Venmo cites sanctions laws over blocked payments mentioning Palestinian relief funds

Venmo cites sanctions laws over blocked payments mentioning Palestinian relief funds

Venmo says that US sanctions laws are behind recent moves to block some payments that include keywords related to Palestine in the description.

This week a Twitter user posted a screenshot of a message from Venmo customer support asking about a $50 payment they had received for "Emergency Palestinian Relief Fund."

In the message, Venmo says: "We're trying to understand" the reference, the "purpose of this payment, including a complete and detailed explanation of what is intended to be paid for and the establishment/location".


The payment appears to have been flagged because "Palestinian Relief Fund," is listed on the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions list.

However, Business Insider notes that payments to the "Palestine Children's Relief Fund," which is not on the sanctions list also seem to have been blocked.

A spokesperson tells Business Insider: "Venmo takes its regulatory and compliance obligations seriously, including adherence to US economic and trade sanctions administered by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control."

Related Companies

Venmo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets[Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets

Trending

Related News
Venmo lets users buy and sell crypto
/crypto

Venmo lets users buy and sell crypto

Venmo transactions link Matt Gaetz to accused sex trafficker - Daily Beast
/payments

Venmo transactions link Matt Gaetz to accused sex trafficker - Daily Beast

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  3. CBDCs – Central Banks Digital Currencies or Central Banks’ Defence against Cryptocurrencies?

  4. Central bankers split on CBDC future

  5. GoCardless to let staff work overseas for 90 days a year

Research
See all papers »
Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand